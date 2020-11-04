Charlotte Maude Hottinger



Charlotte Maude Hottinger, 83, passed away at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, Maryland on October 30, 2020. Charlotte was born on June 14, 1937 in Webster Springs, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Hottinger; son, Randall Gunter; siblings, Charles, Agnes, and Opal; and her parents.



Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Anthony) James of Laurel, Maryland; son, Shawn (Melissa) Hottinger of Newark, Ohio; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life for Charlotte will take place in the Spring of 2021.









