1/
Charlotte Maude Hottinger
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Maude Hottinger

Charlotte Maude Hottinger, 83, passed away at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, Maryland on October 30, 2020. Charlotte was born on June 14, 1937 in Webster Springs, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Hottinger; son, Randall Gunter; siblings, Charles, Agnes, and Opal; and her parents.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Anthony) James of Laurel, Maryland; son, Shawn (Melissa) Hottinger of Newark, Ohio; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Charlotte will take place in the Spring of 2021.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved