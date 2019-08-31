Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheri "Jean" Lupher


1935 - 2019
Utica - Cheri Jeanine (Jean) Lupher went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 27, 2019. Jean was born in Zanesville on November 10, 1935, the daughter of the late Charles W. and Zella (Armstrong) Blake.

Jean was a member of Northside Church of Christ, Newark. She loved her family, reading, sewing, and had a green thumb to grow everything.

She is survived by her son, Stephen (Fran) Lupher, daughter, Beth (Rick) Michael and son, Charles (Cheryl) Lupher; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Nancy Landstrom) Blake and David (Elaine) Blake; sister, Nancy (Bruce) Hissong; nieces and nephews and many friends.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Don E. Lupher and other family members.

There will be no public services. The family will have a private graveside at a later date.

To sign an online guest book, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.

Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 31, 2019
