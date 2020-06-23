Cherie R. Perry-Gerding
Cherie R. Perry-Gerding

HEBRON - Cherie R. Perry-Gerding, 63, of Hebron, passed away on June 19, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 14, 1957 to Gordon and Evelyn (Meadows) Lemmon.

Cherie had a successful daycare, working out of her home for 20 years. She loved taking care of children, loved her pets, and absolutely loved flowers. She enjoyed sewing and gardening, and the time she spent with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, survivors include her loving husband, Stephen A. Gerding; sons, Bo (Nicole) Perry and Tony Perry; step-daughter and step-sons, Amanda (Louie) Cook, Bret (Katie) Gerding and Craig Gerding; brothers, Ken Lemmon, Vince Lemmon and Steve Lemmon; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Cherie or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Cherie and her family.






Published in Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
