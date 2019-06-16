Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jerome Shell Funeral Home, Inc.
164 S. Mt Vernon Ave
Uniontown, PA
Hebron - Cheryl Jeanne (Thomas) Skunda, 72, of Hebron, OH, formerly of Smock, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. She was born on February 17, 1947 in Smock, PA.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Albert Oran Thomas and Hazel (Havlichek) Thomas, and a brother, Alan Thomas.

Cheryl was a member of St. John's Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, a schooled beautician and had previously worked at Anchor Hocking Corporation. She will be sadly missed by her family members and many friends, both in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Surviving is her beloved husband of fifty years, Robert Skunda; a sister who loved Cheryl dearly, Hazel (Albert) Masi; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Friends were received from 4-6pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH and from 4-6pm on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Jerome Shell Funeral Home, Inc. 164 S. Mt Vernon Ave, Uniontown, PA. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church and burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.

www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on June 16, 2019
