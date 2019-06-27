|
Chester Dean Cullison
Beaufort - Chester Dean Cullison, Captain United States Navy Retired, 93, of Beaufort, widower of Mildred Woodruff Cullison, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
He graduated from Jacksontown High School in Licking County, Ohio.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 03, 2019 at the Parish Church of St. Helena. A reception will follow the service in the Church Social Hall.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Parish Church of St. Helena 505 Church Street Beaufort SC 29902 or Citizens Opposed to Domestic Abuse (CODA) PO Box 1775 Beaufort, SC 29901.
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Advocate on June 27, 2019