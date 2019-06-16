Chester Merritt



Newark - With great sadness, we want to share the passing of a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather, and true friend on June 7, 2019 at the age of 84. Chester "Poppy" Merritt was born on October 2, 1934 in Man, WV to Fletcher and Mamie Eplin Merritt.



He graduated from Man High School in West Virginia in 1952 where he excelled with honors. After high school, Chester began working for Albyn's Nursery as a Landscaper and furthered his career with Owens Corning for over 30 years as an Advanced Machinist. Chester returned to horticulture during his tenure at Owens Corning to establish and co-own Merritt Nursery, which was in business for over 50 years in Newark.



Chester served his country as a proud member of the Air Force Reserves. He was also an active member of The Newark Elk's, Eagles, and Maennerchor where he made countless memories and even better friends.



Nothing brought him greater joy than his family. He was blessed with two children and four grandchildren. He was married nearly 65 years to his beloved wife, Betty Isner Merritt. Their love for one another created an admirable foundation for which every family needs.



Chester Merritt is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Rhonda Sue Merritt Cochran and Mary Christine Merritt Petty; siblings, Violet Merritt, Denver (and Betty) Merritt, Teddy (and Veta) Merritt; grandchildren, James Christopher Merritt Petty, Rhett Steven Cochran, Trevor Scott Merritt Cochran, and Andrew Merritt Petty; and several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by siblings, Newman Merritt, Shirley Merritt Paine, Edward Buford Merritt and Clyde Merritt.



A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, July 5 at 3 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



Family and friends are welcome to gather with the family one hour prior to the service.



All are welcome to attend and celebrate Chester's life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058. Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Merritt family.



We thank you for being a part of this special man's life." Published in the Advocate on June 16, 2019