Chester Shaw
Newark - Chester Shaw
Chester Shaw, age 82, was born in Newark, Ohio on January 5, 1938 to Arthur and Eunice (Wheeler) Shaw. He passed away July 22, 2020 at the Newark Health Care Center.
He was owner and operator Chet's Trucking. He loved driving and working on trucks and cars. He enjoyed spending time with family and his furry companion Moosie; Chester also served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his children Melinda (James) Carter of Newark, Lori (Jack) Sublett of Pataskala, Chester M. Shaw of Newark; Sister Elizabeth Corsi of Newark; seven grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Chester is preceded in death by his father and mother; three brothers and one sister. Visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
to share a special memory about Chester or to sign an online guest book.