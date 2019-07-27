|
|
Chris Lee Wills
Newark - Chris Lee Wills (Johnny), age 61, of Newark, Ohio passed away on July 24, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio to his parents, Thomas A. Winski and Ruth Ann Smith. He married his loving wife of 42 years, Penny A. (Mays) Wills in Jefferson County on May 11, 1977. Chris was a devoted member of the Methodist Church and worked as a Laboratory Technician and a laborer throughout his life. In his free time he enjoyed gardening and he would also collect antiques. He is survived by his wife, Penny Wills; mother, Ruth Winski; sons, Christopher J. Wills and Jon L. (Kelly) Wills; daughter, Tina L. (Robert) Zigan; grandchildren, Maddox Miracle, Dorian Wills, Evalyn Wills, Zaylin Zigan, and Rayelin Zigan; and siblings, Tonya (Chris) Brace, Dan (Ming) Winski, Jennifer Winski, and Scott Winski. Chris was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nora Smith; father, Thomas A. Winski; brother, Richard A. Winski; and granddaughter, Ashlin Rayne Wills Zigan.
Published in the Advocate on July 27, 2019