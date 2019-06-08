|
Christina Gayheart
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Christina Dawn Gayheart, 49 of Newark will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Hansen officiating. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery, Franklin Twp. Immediately following the committal service there will be a luncheon at St. John's Fellowship Hall.
Christina passed away tragically, June 4, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Medical Center, Columbus. She was born April 29, 1970 in Newark. A 1988 graduate of Licking Valley High School an C-Tec where she studied cosmetology. She soon discovered she was not suited for that profession and returned to school. Christi studied phlebotomy at COTC and has continued to work in that field. She enjoyed spending time with her son, who was the love of her life along with her fiancée. She enjoyed antiquing and had recently taken an interest in cooking.
Survivors include her mother and step-father, Judy and Harry Young of Newark; maternal grandmother, Bonnie Lamp of Newark; her son, Lucas Rosa of Newark; brother, Harry (Amy) Young of Thornville; step-sister, Jessica Cuevas of Curtice, OH; aunts, Lily Cullison, Patty Wagner, Beth Lamp, all of Newark; uncles, Bill (Vicky) Lamp, Thornville, Randy Lamp of Grand Junction, CO; Wayne (Kim) Lamp of Groveoak, AL; special cousins, Kimberly Ferris and Tracy (Steve) Reed, all of Newark; and fiance, Nick Wayne of Newark.
Christina was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Floyd Lamp; and an uncle, James Lamp.
Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Monday at Vensil & Chute Funeral Home - Newark Chapel, 1850 W. Main St, Newark.
The family would like to extend special thanks fiancée, Nick Wayne, who literally never left her side. Because of him Judy was able to see her daughter through his eyes. What a wonderful gift! Additional thanks to the healthcare professionals in the CCU at Mt Carmel East Hospital; Becki Brown and Emily with Lifeline of Ohio. Judy remarked "I am overwhelmingly grateful for our family, my husband Harry who has been at my beck and call; my brother Randy for his comfort; and our friends who have embraced us with their love and caring spirits. They all have helped in so many ways through their prayers, their time or just listening."
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lucas Rosa College Fund, c/o The Park National Bank, P.O. Box 3500, Newark, OH 43058-3500.
Published in the Advocate on June 8, 2019