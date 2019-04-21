|
|
Christina Grubb-Green
Kirkersville - Christina Mae Grubb- Green, 75, of Kirkersville, OH, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. Christina was born on February 13, 1944 to the late Glenford and Dolores Samsal. Christina is preceded in death by her parents, Glenford and Dolores Samsal; nephew, Anthony Ashcraft and former husband, Thomas Grubb. Christina is survived by Children, Angela Schmidt, Kimberly (Richard) Shockey, Tracy (Christopher) Martin; Grandchildren, Chad Schmidt, Ronald Gill Jr., Joshua Tinkham, Steven Martin, Alexandria Martin; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Schmidt, Ava Schmidt, Katie Schmidt, Tristian Gill, Elijah Tinkham, Lily Tinkham and Theodore Tinkham; Siblings, Robert Samsal and Carolyn Ashcraft; niece, Vicki Spires. Family will receive friends Tuesday, April 23, 2019 6pm-8pm, at Kauber Fraley Funeral Home, 289 S. Main St, Pataskala, Ohio 43062. A funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11am at Kauber Fraley Funeral Home, 289 S. Main St, Pataskala, Ohio 43062.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 21, 2019