Christina Lynn (Carr) Claypool
Christina Lynn (Carr) Claypool

Heath - A funeral service for Christina Lynn (Carr) Claypool, age 51, of Heath, will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath.

Christina passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 4, 1969 in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island to the late Barry and Diane (MacDonald) Carr.

Christina was a wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a strong supporter of their endeavors. She treasured her nine parrots, her favorites, Poppy her cockatoo, and Lulu her Macaw.

She is survived by her husband, David Claypool whom she married on August 26, 2005; her two children, Josh (Meagan MacNeill) Neill and Nicolle (Robert Smith) Neill; two step-children, Jacob Claypool and Jaraka Claypool; four grandchildren, Scarlett, Roman, Freya, and Noah; as well as, her sister, Tammy Carr; mother-in-law, Joann Claypool; great aunt, Blanche Campbell; and special friend from Prince Edward Island, Tracy Dowler.

In addition to her parents, Christina was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Ron Claypool.

Family and friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to Licking Memorial Health Foundation, 1320 West Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family.






Published in Advocate from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Crematory Service
1249 Hebron Rd
Heath, OH 43056
(740) 522-1010
