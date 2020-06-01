Christina M. Holloway
NEWARK - Christina M. Holloway, 77, of Newark, passed away on May 31, 2020 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus. She was born in Moxahala, Ohio on January 13, 1943 to the late Bernard and Margaret (Musick) Boley.
Prior to retirement, she worked at Dayton Precision for many years and was also a devoted homemaker to her family. She was a member of the Newark Eagles Lodge, enjoyed playing cards, going with her friends to the casino, sewing, knitting, crafting, watching soap operas and the Little House on the Prairie. Most important was the time she spent with her loving family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Delores (Dave) Bowers, Wilbur "Keith" (Amy) Holloway III, Brian "Scott" (Andi) Holloway, Bernard L. (Kelly) Holloway and Brian (Brittany) Holloway; sisters, Mary Rhinehart, Mickie Drumm, Sondra (John) Huffman and Judy Preston; brothers, Joe (Mary Rose) Boley and Dick Boley; best friend, Myrna Jackson; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Wilbur K. Holloway, Jr.; granddaughter, Alicia Holloway; sisters, Janet Berry and Diane Croft; and brother, Wayne Boley.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow these guidelines: Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3rd, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 179 Granville Street, Newark. Those over 65 years of age or with chronic medical conditions may visit from 4:00 to 5:00 pm, those with the last name of A-L from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. and those with the last name of M-Z from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks must be worn inside the funeral home. For your protection, a maximum of 35 guests will be allowed inside at one time. Please practice social distancing.
A private funeral service will be held for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Christina to Nationwide Children's Hospital or to James Cancer Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.