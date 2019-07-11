Christina Robinson



Heath - Christina L. Robinson, age 60, of Heath, passed away on July 2, 2019 at The James Cancer Center. She was born on December 23, 1958 to James and Mildred Banks in Newark, OH.



A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.



In addition to her parents, Christina is survived by her children, Timothy James "TJ" (Deanna) Robinson and Ashley Michelle (Devon) McCoy; grandchildren, Maddie and Kayden McCoy; and siblings, Jamie (Brenda) Banks and Patsy Banks.



Christina is preceded in death by her husband, Tim Robinson; brother, Randy Banks; and sister-in-law, Carol Robinson.



In her free time, Christina enjoyed pottery and ceramics, as well as making jewelry. She was a movie fanatic and loved to shop and spend time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Be The Match, 500 N 5th St. Minneapolis, MN 55401-1206.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on July 11, 2019