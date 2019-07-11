Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Robinson


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christina Robinson Obituary
Christina Robinson

Heath - Christina L. Robinson, age 60, of Heath, passed away on July 2, 2019 at The James Cancer Center. She was born on December 23, 1958 to James and Mildred Banks in Newark, OH.

A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Brucker Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055. Family will greet friends for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

In addition to her parents, Christina is survived by her children, Timothy James "TJ" (Deanna) Robinson and Ashley Michelle (Devon) McCoy; grandchildren, Maddie and Kayden McCoy; and siblings, Jamie (Brenda) Banks and Patsy Banks.

Christina is preceded in death by her husband, Tim Robinson; brother, Randy Banks; and sister-in-law, Carol Robinson.

In her free time, Christina enjoyed pottery and ceramics, as well as making jewelry. She was a movie fanatic and loved to shop and spend time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Be The Match, 500 N 5th St. Minneapolis, MN 55401-1206.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now