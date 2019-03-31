|
Christine Ann Byers
Heath -
A memorial service celebrating the life of Christine Ann Byers, 51, of Heath, will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Chaplain Kermit Welty officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, one hour prior to the memorial service on Tuesday, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Christine was born in Newark, Ohio on July 25, 1967 to the late Thomas Albert and Barbara Ann (Day) Price. She passed away at her residence on March 28, 2019.
Christine was a devoted homemaker to her family. She enjoyed traveling, cooking and shopping but most important was the time she spent with her children and doting on her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Anthony S. (Ashley) Penrose and Barbara Wells; grandchildren, Brady and Emery Penrose; husband, Curtis M. Byers; siblings, Misty Sherman, Wendy Deakins, Sherry McMannis, Susan Wilson, Elizabeth Evans, Margie Minyon, Steve Wilson and Robert Wilson; aunt, Connie Vanallen; nieces and nephews, Catrina Sherman, Cody Wells, Michelle McMullen, Ashley McMullen, and Sierra McMullen; and numerous cousins and special friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sadie Day; grandfather, Elmer Hanby; niece, Tyra McMannis; and nephew, T.J. McMannis.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Christine to Mental Health America of Licking County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 31, 2019