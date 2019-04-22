Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St. PO Box 456
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Resources
Utica - A funeral service for Christine G. Kelley, 73, of Utica will be held at 7 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica with Steve Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7 pm prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Kelley passed away on April 20, 2019 at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on September 14, 1945 in Warsaw, Poland.

Christine was known by her great-grandchildren as "Maw Maw Milkshake". She enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening and was a professional bargain shopper.

She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Maureen Zirkler of Utica, Thomas Zirkler of MN and Ronald Zirkler of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Robert (Rachel) Zirkler, Jessica (Jeff) Johnson, Joe (Heather) Leibig, Keely and Kayla Zirkler and Laura Zirkler; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Stana Kriva; her closest friend and adopted daughter, Patti and Steve Barnett; and her two cats, Spunky and Missy.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John C. Kelley; and her brother, Edward Stawvarski.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 22, 2019
