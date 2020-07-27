Christine N. Matesich
Zanesville - Christine N. Matesich died July 25, 2020 at her home. Born to Arthur and Gertrude (Trudy) Meissner in Toledo, Ohio October 18, 1945, Mrs. Matesich is survived by her husband John whom she married September 9, 1969, their daughters Jennifer (David) Gran, Katherine, and her very special grandson, Benjamin Reid Gran. She is also survived by her aunt Laurie Happ and cousins in Texas, Florida, New York and Toledo, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her sister Linda.
Chris was an inspiring and dedicated mother and grandmother, and a special friend to her daughters, husband and grandson. While she always avoided the spotlight in her endeavors, she was an outgoing and beautiful person, whose personality radiated interest in those she met. A graduate of The University of Toledo in Education, she was a genuine and effective educator, whose love of teaching whether young children or adults, always involved more than just the subject. She truly loved the students to whom she was entrusted, and helped them to succeed and overcome whatever hurdles they imagined or incurred in their life while under her care.
She was also a community volunteer in organizations, giving her time and talent to a wide variety of interests, usually the underserved, vulnerable, or avoided. Her commitment to an organization and service was full and complete, not just interested in lending her name to a cause. She worked diligently and passionately and while exhibiting a gentle personality, was able to deal with tough and difficult board issues honestly, effectively and directly.
She possessed a keen sense of the beauty in the visual world, and her observations were typical of a deeper artistic sense. While having little business education other than her work in her early years in retail while in high school and college, her intuition about the small business she helped establish was usually 'spot on'. She fostered team work before it was a buzz word and her practical sense of right and wrong, served her successfully in her interactions with her customers.
Her daughters thought of her as a trailblazer, who worked summers on the East Coast, paid her way through college, flew for American Airlines while living in Chicago, and started a business while in her sixties. These were just a few of the markers of her creative mindset and positive attitude that helped her achieve beyond what was expected.
She will be missed by her friends and family because of her kindness, humor, and genuine care for them as persons. Loyal and steadfast, her word was her bond, and character unquestioned. She will be sadly missed by those who knew her well, and others she merely touched by her acquaintance. Her extended family was as important to her as her children, and she treasured the life long memories of them by how she lived her own life from their lessons.
According to her wishes, Chris will be cremated and her ashes spread over the land and sea she loved. A private family service and memorial Service will be held this week. To send an online condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the local charity of one's choice
or to the Muskingum County Animal Shelter in her name.