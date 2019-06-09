Christopher C. "Chris" Rust



Newark - A Celebration of Life service for Christopher Craig "Chris" Rust, age 59, of Newark, will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 3 p.m. at Christian Apostolic Church, 22 North 23rd Street, Newark, with Rev. Keith Sjostrand officiating.



Chris passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 19, 1959 in Newark, Ohio to the late Elmer "Cecil" Rust and Patricia L. (Womax) Roberts.



Chris deeply loved his children and will be missed greatly. Chris was a 1978 graduate of Lakewood High School in Hebron, Ohio. He loved mechanical work, operated heavy equipment and most recently worked for Meritor until they closed. He held a very strong Christian faith, was a "Prayer Warrior" and a member of the Christian Apostolic Church.



He loved to go to the movies, enjoyed watching old westerns and action movies on television. Chris also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years.



He will be greatly missed by his family, which includes, his mother, Patricia L. (Womax) Roberts; a son, Brian C. (Megan) Rust; four daughters, Aimee' R. Deem, Juleah E. (Brandon) Angus, Brittany D. Rust and Kristen N. Rust; three sisters, Leslie Hoskinson, Jeanie Lusk and Anne Kissner; a brother, Mike Roberts; close childhood friends, David and Scott; his kitty, "Jinxy"; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several aunts and uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews; and friends.



Chris was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Cecil Rust (2006); and stepfather, R.C. Roberts (1996).



Family and friends are welcome to call one hour prior to the service (from 2-3 p.m.) on Saturday, June 15 at Christian Apostolic Church, 22 North 23rd Street, Newark.



Memorial contributions may be made in Chris' name to Christian Apostolic Church.



The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Rust and Roberts family with arrangements.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Rust and Roberts family. Published in the Advocate on June 9, 2019