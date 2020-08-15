Christopher Clark
Newark - Christopher Clark passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, August 15th, 2020, at the age of 66. He was born in September 1953 in Newark, Ohio to Elizabeth and Philip C. Clark Sr.
He graduated from Asheville School in Asheville, NC and went on to graduate from Wake Forest University, where he met his wife Judy. After graduating and marrying he worked in the automobile business with his family for over 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, sons Brian and Casey, and brothers Philip C. Clark Jr. and David Clark.
His family will have a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, Licking County Humane Society, and Hospice of Central Ohio
