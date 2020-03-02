|
|
A home going service celebrating the life of Christopher Lee Jones, age 57, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Newark, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with Pastor Arthur Davis officiating. Burial will take place in Cedar Hill Cemetery where military honors will be provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Chris was born August 21, 1962 in Newark, Ohio. He passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2020 at his residence. Chris was a 1981 graduate of Newark High School and served in the United States Army from 1981-84. He received an Associate's Degree in Business Management from Ohio University and was formerly employed by Ametek Solidstate Controls in Columbus. Chris was a self-taught, multi-talented musician and vocalist and played the guitar and keyboard. He was a recording artist and was in the process of producing a CD of his own Gospel music.
He was survived by his wife, Najma (Jafar) Jones; daughters, Yasmin Jones and Samera Jones; son Rashad Jones; grandchildren, Dontez Dickerson and Deylon Dickerson; mother, Lela Mae (Kelley) Peterson of Columbus; father, Silas F. Jones of Long Beach, California; brothers, Michael Jones of California, Kenneth Crenshaw of Arizona and Kelsey Crenshaw of Columbus; sisters, Connie Marie (Ken) McDonald of Lewis Center and Deborah Lynn Jones of Cleveland; uncles, Manuel Turner, Bobby Kelley, Billy Jefferson and Tommy Jefferson; aunts, Teresa Felix, Margie Kelly Harris (Granville Harris), Tina Scott and Yvonne Jefferson; nephew, Jeff Jones; niece, Nacole (Matt) Wenner; a host of other aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Karen Dickerson.
Chris was preceded in death by a son, Reymond Dickerson.
Memorial contributions may be made to a Veterans organization of your choice.
