Newark - A private Mass of Christian Burial for Christopher A. Lesch, 65 of Newark will be celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 with Fr. David Sizemore, celebrant. While attendance at Mass is limited to the immediate family, those who wish may join a live streaming webcast at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1066262. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Chris died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born August 28, 1954 in Omaha, NE to the late Edward B. and Betty (Frericks) Lesch. A graduate of Waterloo High School and Wayne State University, Chris worked for State Farm Insurance for 40 years retiring as a Section Manager in the claims department. He was a Chartered Property Causality Underwriter, Chartered Life Underwriter and a Chartered Financial Consultant. He was a member of St. Francis de Sales Parish where he served on Finance Council. Chris was a member of Knights of Columbus, Fr. Bill Johnson Council #11665, Newark Elks Lodge #391; and an honorary member of the Lions Club. Chris was above all a devoted father and cherished husband.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 40 years, Cynthia (Bonczynski) Lesch; sons, Justin (Kelly), Adam (Erica), Jared (Amberle); brothers, Martin (Shirley) Lesch, Tim Lesch; twin sister, Cynthia (Jim) Busse and sister, Elizabeth (Tom) Grimm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Center, P.O. Box 221, Granville, OH 43023.
