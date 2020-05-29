Christopher Marriott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Marriott

Granville - Christopher Robin Marriott, husband of Deborah Ackerman Marriott, passed away December 14th, 2019 at his home in Clarksville, Virginia at the age of 63. He was born October 1st, 1956 in Newark, Ohio to the late Robert and Helen Sipe Marriott.

Chris was raised in the Welsh Hills of Granville, Ohio, where he was a 9th generation descendant. Chris retired from Denison University where he worked as a tradesman and locksmith for 35 year. He loved the Denison community and enjoyed his time there. He enjoyed lending a helping hand to friends and neighbors, always with a smile and his great laugh. Chris was an avid The Ohio State Buckeye fan and enjoyed being on Buggs Island Lake and watching wildlife of any kind. His favorite pastimes were boating and golf carting with Debbie and his dogs, Diamond and Sassy. He loved going to the beach anytime he had the chance. Chris took much pride in his home and yard and could do and fix just about anything, especially if it involved working with wood.

He is survived by wife, Debbie; brothers, Phillip(Beth) Marriott of Richmond, VA and Mark Marriott of Buffalo Junction, VA: as well has nephews Justin(Megan) Marriott and Matt(Allison) Marriott; and other family members in Ohio, North Carolina and Iowa.

Due to impact of Covid-19, his memorial service has been postponed. There will be a private graveside service at the Welsh Hills Cemetery on June 11th, 2020 at 10:00 am. If you would care to show your support for Chris and his family, feel free to drive by at that time, without entering the cemetery, and give them a HONK. Or, you may drop off a message at McPeek-Hoekstra funeral home prior to that day to be read at the service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McPeek-Hoekstra Funeral Home
133 S Prospect Street
Granville, OH 43023-0185
(740) 587-0161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved