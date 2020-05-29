Christopher MarriottGranville - Christopher Robin Marriott, husband of Deborah Ackerman Marriott, passed away December 14th, 2019 at his home in Clarksville, Virginia at the age of 63. He was born October 1st, 1956 in Newark, Ohio to the late Robert and Helen Sipe Marriott.Chris was raised in the Welsh Hills of Granville, Ohio, where he was a 9th generation descendant. Chris retired from Denison University where he worked as a tradesman and locksmith for 35 year. He loved the Denison community and enjoyed his time there. He enjoyed lending a helping hand to friends and neighbors, always with a smile and his great laugh. Chris was an avid The Ohio State Buckeye fan and enjoyed being on Buggs Island Lake and watching wildlife of any kind. His favorite pastimes were boating and golf carting with Debbie and his dogs, Diamond and Sassy. He loved going to the beach anytime he had the chance. Chris took much pride in his home and yard and could do and fix just about anything, especially if it involved working with wood.He is survived by wife, Debbie; brothers, Phillip(Beth) Marriott of Richmond, VA and Mark Marriott of Buffalo Junction, VA: as well has nephews Justin(Megan) Marriott and Matt(Allison) Marriott; and other family members in Ohio, North Carolina and Iowa.Due to impact of Covid-19, his memorial service has been postponed. There will be a private graveside service at the Welsh Hills Cemetery on June 11th, 2020 at 10:00 am. If you would care to show your support for Chris and his family, feel free to drive by at that time, without entering the cemetery, and give them a HONK. Or, you may drop off a message at McPeek-Hoekstra funeral home prior to that day to be read at the service.