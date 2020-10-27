1/1
Christopher T. Messner
1986 - 2020
Christopher T. Messner

Heath - Christopher T. Messner, 34 of Heath passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Chris was born May 8, 1986 in Zanesville, Ohio.

Chris is the son of Debby and Larry Messner, 939 Professional Parkway, Heath, Ohio. He is survived by his parents, his sister, Heidi (Bill) Cancellieri of Broomfield, Colorado, brothers Brandon (Krista) and Shane (Carrie), both of Granville, Ohio. He is also survived by his fiancé, Lynn Fowler, of Newark. Chris was the proud daddy of Jubilee Rosemary and his step-son, Michael. He was extremely fond of his nieces, Katelyn, Allie, Elli, Mabel and his nephews, Maxton and Quinn. He is survived by his Aunt, Mary Ann (Bill) Patterson of the Villages, Florida and his Uncle, Tim (Mary) Huffman of Huntsville, Alabama.

Chris was a computer technician and loved his family deeply. Along with fishing, Chris was a talented musician, having written music, along with playing guitar and drums.

Arrangements are being handled by Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home in Newark. A private memorial service will be scheduled in the future.

Memorial Contributions may be sent to Park National Bank, Heath, Ohio for the benefit of Jubilee Rosemary Fowler.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
