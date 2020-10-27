Christopher T. Messner
Heath - Christopher T. Messner, 34 of Heath passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Chris was born May 8, 1986 in Zanesville, Ohio.
Chris is the son of Debby and Larry Messner, 939 Professional Parkway, Heath, Ohio. He is survived by his parents, his sister, Heidi (Bill) Cancellieri of Broomfield, Colorado, brothers Brandon (Krista) and Shane (Carrie), both of Granville, Ohio. He is also survived by his fiancé, Lynn Fowler, of Newark. Chris was the proud daddy of Jubilee Rosemary and his step-son, Michael. He was extremely fond of his nieces, Katelyn, Allie, Elli, Mabel and his nephews, Maxton and Quinn. He is survived by his Aunt, Mary Ann (Bill) Patterson of the Villages, Florida and his Uncle, Tim (Mary) Huffman of Huntsville, Alabama.
Chris was a computer technician and loved his family deeply. Along with fishing, Chris was a talented musician, having written music, along with playing guitar and drums.
Arrangements are being handled by Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home in Newark. A private memorial service will be scheduled in the future.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to Park National Bank, Heath, Ohio for the benefit of Jubilee Rosemary Fowler.
