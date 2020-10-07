1/1
Christy Modesitt
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christy Modesitt

Hebron - Christy Modesitt, 67, passed away on October 5, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was a long-time resident of Hebron and a 1971 graduate of Lakewood High School. She was born, March 27, 1953 in Newark, Ohio to R. Emerson and Betty (Fulk) George.

Christy was formerly employed by White Westinghouse and Rocky Fork Grocery Store and worked as a Data Prep Clerk at MedBen prior to retirement in 2014.

Christy was a member of the Hebron New Life Church and a member of the Hebron American Legion Auxillary. She enjoyed quilting, bowling, going to the casino, Amish Country, the Smokey Mountains and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son James E. Modesitt, stepdaughter Kimberlyn Ridenbaugh, mother Betty A. George; sister Brenda (John) McOsker; grandchildren, Brandon and Brandi Ridenbaugh; great-granddaughter, Ember; nieces Amy Barcus, Rebecca McOsker, Jennifer (Lester) Morningstar and Mary (Jason) Henley; nephews Brian McOsker, John (Anna-Marie) Modesitt and Mike Modesitt; great nephews Braiden and Ashton Barcus; great niece Kenzlee Barcus; and sister-in-law Phyllis Modesitt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Modesitt; father R. Emerson George; sisters Linda and Pattie George; father and mother-in-law James and Mary Modesitt; and brothers-in-law James, Dale and Gale Modesitt.

Friends may call at the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, on Friday evening, October 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services celebrating her life will follow on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with her pastor, Brian Harkness as celebrant. Christy will be buried next to her husband Paul in the Fallsbury Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved