Christy Modesitt
Hebron - Christy Modesitt, 67, passed away on October 5, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was a long-time resident of Hebron and a 1971 graduate of Lakewood High School. She was born, March 27, 1953 in Newark, Ohio to R. Emerson and Betty (Fulk) George.
Christy was formerly employed by White Westinghouse and Rocky Fork Grocery Store and worked as a Data Prep Clerk at MedBen prior to retirement in 2014.
Christy was a member of the Hebron New Life Church and a member of the Hebron American Legion Auxillary. She enjoyed quilting, bowling, going to the casino, Amish Country, the Smokey Mountains and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son James E. Modesitt, stepdaughter Kimberlyn Ridenbaugh, mother Betty A. George; sister Brenda (John) McOsker; grandchildren, Brandon and Brandi Ridenbaugh; great-granddaughter, Ember; nieces Amy Barcus, Rebecca McOsker, Jennifer (Lester) Morningstar and Mary (Jason) Henley; nephews Brian McOsker, John (Anna-Marie) Modesitt and Mike Modesitt; great nephews Braiden and Ashton Barcus; great niece Kenzlee Barcus; and sister-in-law Phyllis Modesitt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Modesitt; father R. Emerson George; sisters Linda and Pattie George; father and mother-in-law James and Mary Modesitt; and brothers-in-law James, Dale and Gale Modesitt.
Friends may call at the Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, on Friday evening, October 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services celebrating her life will follow on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with her pastor, Brian Harkness as celebrant. Christy will be buried next to her husband Paul in the Fallsbury Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.