Claire L. (Reiland) Pelletier



Heath - A Mass of Christian Burial for Claire L. (Reiland) Pelletier, age 82, of Heath, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Saint Leonard Catholic Church, 57 Dorsey Mill Road, Heath, with Father William Hritsko, as celebrant.



She passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Sharon Brooke Assisted Living. She was born August 8, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Harold and Louise (Kurtz) Reiland.



Claire was the wife of Victor Pelletier for 56 years. She was a graduate of Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh. Claire was a homemaker and was employed by the borough of Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania for 20 years, retiring as a School Crossing Guard.



She is survived by a daughter, Vaune C. Pelletier of Denver, CO; two sons, Vale C. Pelletier of Sunbury, OH and Victor C. Pelletier, Jr. of West Grove, PA; one brother, Ronald (Carole) Reiland of Waukesha, WI; sister-in-law, Theresa Reiland of PA and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also the proud grandmother of Kira and Elise Pelletier of Landenberg, PA.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hank Reiland and daughter-in-law, Lynn Pelletier.



The Pelletier family would like to give a special, "Thank You" to the nurses and staff at Sharon Brooke Assisted Living for their wonderful care and friendship over the last several years.



Memorial contributions may be made in Claire's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058 or hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate



The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the family. Published in the Advocate on May 22, 2019