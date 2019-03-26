Services
Newark - Clarence E. Williams, 79, of Newark, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center in Newark. He was born November 28, 1939, in Wheelersburg, Ohio, a son of the late Jack and Alberta (Pace) Williams.

Mr. Williams served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959-63 and retired as an Electronics Supervisor at the Newark Air Force Base. He was an avid bowler for many years and was an inaugural member of the Newark Bowling Association Hall of Fame.

Surviving are his daughter, Amy (Bob) Jones and son Brett Williams; grandchildren, Kyra and Dani Jones; four brothers, Lowell Williams, Elmer (Shirley) Williams, David (Mary) Williams, Virgil (Phyllis) Williams; sister Judy (Larry) Moyers and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Penny Williams, whom he married March 2, 1974 and who passed December 15, 2016 and sisters Fannie (Fred) Justice and his sister Micki Cotter.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Altercare South Rehabilitation and Hospice of Central Ohio for their kindness and excellent care.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Mar. 26, 2019
