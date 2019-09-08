Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Northside Church of Christ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Northside Church of Christ
Clarene (Shirley) Mason-Looker


1937 - 2019
Clarene (Shirley) Mason-Looker Obituary
Clarene (Shirley) Mason-Looker

HEATH - A funeral service for Clarene (Shirley) Mason-Looker, 81, of Heath, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Church of Christ, with Pastors Bruce Hissong and Bill Mason officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jim Vanover officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the church.

Clarene passed away September 6, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 11, 1937, in Florence, KY, to the late William Gobel and Elizabeth (Tingle) Shirley.

She was a member of Northside Church of Christ and Lighthouse Memorial Church. She enjoyed bingo, camping, fishing and playing cards. She loved her family, having them around and serving them.

She is survived by her husband, Benjamin F. Looker; sons, Steven (Sue) Mason and Rodney (Sally) Mason both of Newark, and William (Anna) Mason of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Joshua, Raven and Samuel; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Liliana, Lydia, and Rowan; nephew, Dale (Peggy) Adams; three nieces; two nephews; step-children, Benjamin Looker II of Heath, Jeff (Tammy Cox) Looker and Tina (Bill) Byers both of Newark; step-grandchildren, Anthony and Summer, and step-great-grandchildren, Abby and Wyatt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 53 years, Elmer A. Mason; and sisters, Dorothy Adams and Delores Lay.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northside Church of Christ towards their Penny Ministry.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 8, 2019
