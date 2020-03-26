|
Clarice Helen (Weekley) Krehbiel
Clarice Helen (Weekley) Krehbiel, a long time resident of Clintonville, Ohio passed away on March 22, 2020 at Wesley Ridge in Reynodsburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Helmer Krehbiel and by her parents. She was born on May 22, 1929 to Elvin and Mary Ellen (Hunter) Weekley in Sand Ridge, Ohio. She graduated from Athens High School in the class of 1947. Her first employment was with Kerr Hardware in Athens, Ohio. Clarice graduated from Franklin University in 1972 with a Bachelors Degree, majoring in Accounting. She retired from Hughes Peters Inc., Columbus in 1991 as their Controller. On June 9, 1972 she married Helmer Orton Krehbiel and purchased a home in Clintonville where they resided for the remainder of their lives. Together they traveled extensively throughout the United States. Clarice was a member of North Broadway United Methodist Church. During their lifetimes she and her husband were avid supporters of the Boy Scouts of America especially Ohio Troops 21 and 28. Clarice was a seamstress and created numerous projects from scout neckerchiefs to lovely doll clothes and homemade quilts. A private graveside will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kobacker House or Wesley Ridge or to Boy Scouts of Troop 21. Arrangements handled by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020