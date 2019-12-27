|
|
Clark Delvine Hetrick
Hebron - A funeral service celebrating the life of Clark Delvine Hetrick, age 82, of Hebron, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Chaplain Mike Reynolds officiating. Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville. Burial will take place in Jacksontown Cemetery where military honors will be observed by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
Clark was born June 3, 1937 in Coolspring, Pennsylvania to the late David and Florence (Henderliter) Hetrick. He passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio).
Clark was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from the Newark Air Force Base where he had been employed for over 30 years. Clark enjoyed golfing, hunting and Lakewood sports. He was an avid fan of the Penn State Nittany Lions.
He is survived by a son, Jeff (Cindy) Hetrick of Westerville; grandchildren, Garitt and Brianna; brothers and sister-in-law, Fred and Donna Hetrick of Erie, Pennsylvania and Clay Hetrick of Corsica, Pennsylvania; and nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers, David, Daryl, Arnold, Wayne, Eugene, Walter and Raymond; and two sisters, Thelma Simpson and Doree Long.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Clark or to sign an online guest book.
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Kirkersville is honored to care for Clark and his family.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019