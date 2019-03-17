Clemence "Clem" S. Schilling



Newark - A Funeral Mass for Clemence "Clem" S. Schilling, age 90, of Newark, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 66 Granville Street, Newark, with Fr. David Sizemore, as celebrant. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.



Clem passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center. He was born February 9, 1929 in Newark, Ohio to the late Clemence S. and Ethel (Deem) Schilling.



In 1946, Clem graduated first in his class from St. Francis High School and continued on to John Carroll University to earn a degree in business. He worked at the Owens Corning Tech Center, where he retired in 1985.



He married Geraldine Gardner on February 23, 1957.



He is survived by his wife, Geraldine G. (Gardner) Schilling; a son, Gregory Schilling of Medina; two grandchildren, Kurt and Clay; two brothers, Francis (Helen) Schilling of Naples, Florida and Charles (Barbara) Schilling of Zanesville; and a sister, Patricia (Regis) McKenna of Columbus.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Pamela Ann and Joan Marie Schilling; a brother, William "Bill" (Susie) Schilling; and three sisters, Ethel (Ellsworth) James, Mary Lalli, and Martha (Kenneth) Colman.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, in care of St. Francis de Sales Church .



The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting with arrangements.



Published in the Advocate on Mar. 17, 2019