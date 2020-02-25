|
Clement Calin
Newark - On February 23, 2020 Clement Calin, 94, of Newark, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior. As a devout Christian, he had been the Lord's good and faithful servant. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Heath.
He passed peacefully surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Phillis Joan Jenkins Calin, his parents, Germaine and Manuel Calin, two sisters Sally (Ralph)Townsley and Rosemarie (Bill) Phillips, his infant daughter Lucinda Calin and many other close relatives.
He is survived by his daughter Phyllis (David)Geiger, his daughter Tammi( Billy) Hayward and his son Randy(Sherry) Calin, one sister Reva Omahen of Colorado, grandchildren Laura (Amy Gibson) Bowers, Michelle (Tim)MacDonald, Brandi(Jason)Harper, Billy Hayward, Greg (Mary)Matheny, Mike Matheny, Melisa (Jeff)Beck and Cody Calin He was also survived by a special friend Lois Thorp. He had many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who were a source of pride to him. He was a wonderful and caring man who was loved by all that knew him.
He was proud of his French heritage and loved to talk about his family and share memories of his childhood. In his last days with us, he talked a great deal about his grandchildren and all the loving and good times they had shared. We all treasured the stories he would tell us about his military career (Army), days of working on a farm and his career of being an auto technician. He was a hard worker and good provider for his family. He retired from Hyster Corporation in Danville Illinois. He was the head of the shipping division. The family lived in Danville until they moved to Newark in 2001. He spent many happy hours tinkering in the garage and his wood-working shed. He could fix anything, build anything and we all believed Dad could do anything.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark, OH. Military service will be held at 4pm.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020