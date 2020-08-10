Although it has been a few years (class of 1984)...In my 20's and early 30's I took up bicycle racing, I always thought of him during the most excruciating challenges and was able to push through them!... I remember him holding that stopwatch saying 'run up and down this hill until my finger gets tired' ;), or, if you wanted to give up, you were a 'space taker upper' ;)... my favorite T-shirt he sometimes wore during track practice said 'oh, the agony of de'FEET' ! ;)... Lots of memories... My Condolences to his family, rest in peace Mr. Beam...

Ryan Metoxen

Student