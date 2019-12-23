Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Newark - Clita Burch, age 90, of Newark, passed into light and grace on Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born on February 22, 1929 to the late Clifford and Marie (Shaw) Endsley in Coshocton, OH.

Clita was a long-time member of Chalfant Methodist Church and was active in various volunteer activities for many years.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Rand, Cathy (Gary) Kempton, and Carla Monterroso; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons; and brother, Gary Endsley.

In addition to her parents, Clita is preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Calvin Burch.

Clita loved to be in nature and enjoyed flowers in their wild and natural settings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visually Impaired of Licking County or to a .

At Clita's request she will be cremated and services held at a later date.

Published in the Advocate from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
