Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Murphy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clyde Murphy Obituary
Clyde Murphy

Newark - Clyde Estel Murphy, 86, of Newark, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. He was born in Wooster to the late Stephen and Geneva May (Boroff) Murphy.

Clyde was a proud U.S. Marine Veteran. He was a hard worker and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and four legged friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Katie Huffman; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Thomas; and his beloved pets, Princess and Boots.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Diane, mother of his children; second wife, Melba; two sons, Brian and Jeffery; and brother, Eugene Murphy.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now