Clyde Murphy
Newark - Clyde Estel Murphy, 86, of Newark, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Center. He was born in Wooster to the late Stephen and Geneva May (Boroff) Murphy.
Clyde was a proud U.S. Marine Veteran. He was a hard worker and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and four legged friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Katie Huffman; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Thomas; and his beloved pets, Princess and Boots.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Diane, mother of his children; second wife, Melba; two sons, Brian and Jeffery; and brother, Eugene Murphy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 7, 2019