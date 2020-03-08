|
Cody Allen Thoma
Newark - A funeral service honoring the life of Cody Allen Thoma, age 26, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Cody was born October 11, 1993 in Newark, Ohio. He passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital.
Cody was employed in home improvement. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering with cars, playing video games, and listening to music. He loved spending time with his daughter, Mia, who was the light of his life. Cody was known for always being there to lend a helping hand to anyone.
He is survived by his daughter, Amelia Jean "Mia" Thoma; mother, Kimberly Ann Newlon; father and step-mother, Curtis William, Sr. and Tina Thoma; brothers, Lance Joseph Hitchcock and Curtis William, Jr. (Molly) Thoma; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Cody was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Marge Dorsey and Howard William Thoma, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Dee and Gail Newlon; and a cousin, Dakota Farrow Newlon.
Memorial contributions may be made to a college fund for Mia through the funeral home website at www.HoskinsonFuneral.com where you may click on a link on the left side of Cody's obituary called "Donate Funeral Funds".
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020