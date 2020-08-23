Coledda Spivey
Coledda Virjean Spivey, 83, of Pataskala, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was born on July 14, 1937 in Columbus, OH, a daughter to the late Clarence and Mary (Humphrey) Randall. Coledda is survived by her loving children, Jeannie (David) Spencer, Michael (Michele) and Lisa; grandchildren, Travis Spencer, Brooke Long, Lora Spencer, Tyler and Nick; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, David. Friends may call from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dan McLaughlin officiating. Interment will be at Pataskala Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Central Ohio Diabetes Association, 1100 Dennison Ave., Columbus, OH 43201 or Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741 in Coledda's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com