NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Colin Tunis Baxter, 60, of Newark Ohio, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Second Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Todd Tracy officiating. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church, 42 E. Church St. Newark.
Colin passed away November 10, 2019, at the James Cancer Hospital surround by his family and friends. He was born November 14, 1958, in Newark, to the late Willard Tunis and Donna Mae (Fisher) Baxter.
Colin was a 1977 graduate of Newark High School and attended classes at The Ohio State University - Newark Branch. He had a strong work ethic and he started working during high school with his dad. He held several jobs before starting at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as an oil and gas inspector. He switched careers and became an agent for the Ohio Investigative Unit of Public Safety. Shortly after starting his new career, he became inseparable with the other agents. This blossomed into a group of wise crackers and brotherhood. One of their funny sayings came from a Looney Tunes episode titled Rabbit Hood. The agents made a parody out of Little John announcing the arrival of Robin Hood: "Ahhhh dooonnn't you worry, never fear the Ohio Investigative Unit will soon be there." Colin retired after 30 years of service with the State of Ohio in 2009. After his retirement, he started a handyman business and became a real estate agent with his wife at Keller Williams Greater Columbus.
While Colin worked as an oil and gas inspector, his future father in law needed a favor. He needed Colin to drive his daughter home. Colin's heart fluttered at the thought of being alone with his daughter and jumped at the opportunity. This was the start of a wildly fun and whirlwind romance with his wife. He married his love Vicki Dugan on June 16th, 1984. They were inseparable for thirty-five wonderful years. Not a day went by when they weren't smiling, wise cracking, and in love.
He was heavily involved with his three children Lauren (Baxter) Pavis, Rachel (Baxter) Baldoni and Nicholas Baxter. He loved traveling in general but some of his fondest memories where trips to Florida where he could be found swimming in the ocean, going to Universal Studios, and Walt Disney World. He was heavily involved with Boy Scouts Troop 631 and had great memories with his son and daughters camping. Colin had a passion for food (and was one heck of a cook!), motorcycles, but nothing could keep him away from his loving family. Colin had a unique way of bringing everyone together through his compassion, light heartedness, and empathy.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki D. (Dugan) Baxter, whom he married in 1984; children, Lauren and Michal Pavis; Rachel and Garrett Baldoni; and Nicholas Baxter; brother, Curtis and Sherri (Sidle) Baxter; sister, Cynthia Sherman, Theresa Cost and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC).
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019