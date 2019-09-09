|
|
Colonel Paul Franklin Orr, USA (retired)
Carlisle, PA - Colonel Paul Franklin Orr, USA (retired), 81, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 2, 2019. Paul was born December 1, 1937 in Newark, Ohio to the late Murrell F. Orr and Ruth R. Orr.
Surviving Paul is his wife of 61 years, Darlene Griffith Orr, and their four children; Paul B. Orr and his wife Merideth, Susan Orr Parker, Stephen G. Orr and his wife Lori-Ellen, and Matthew D. Orr and his wife Michelle, along with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters Nancy Channel, Caroline King, Elizabeth Williams, and Marjorie Bergstrom.
Paul served in the U.S. Army for 24 years, including two tours of duty in Vietnam, coming to Carlisle in 1977 as a student at the U.S. Army War College. After graduating he was selected to serve on the faculty, a position he held until his retirement. Following his military service, Paul worked for HARSCO Corporation for nearly twenty years in senior Human Resource positions.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, beginning at 12:00 noon at the First United Church of Christ, 30 N. Pitt St., Carlisle, PA. Interment with military honors will be conducted at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to either the First United Church of Christ, Carlisle, or to for Parkinson's disease.
Arrangements are being handled by Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 9, 2019