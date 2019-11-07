|
|
A funeral service celebrating the life of Connie Beryle Huey, 74, of Hebron, will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kirkersville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Fairfield Baptist Cemetery in Thurston.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 285 E. Main Street, Kirkersville, on Sunday, November 10th from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Connie was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 27, 1945 to the late Hamilton and Ollie (Johnson) Jackson. She passed away in Hebron on November 6, 2019, while surrounded by family.
Connie was a devoted homemaker to her family. She was a member of the Women's Euchre League in Buckeye Lake; was a volunteer for the Tri County Dive and Rescue Team; enjoyed playing bingo; spending time at the casino; but most important was the time she spent with her loving family. She was known as Mama to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and the neighborhood children. She would help anyone in need and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Survivors include her children, Kim (Brian Hill) Dover-Hill, Rita Marshall and Philip (Rob Moyer) Huey; sisters, Rose Budd and Sherry Root; grandchildren, Patrick (Pam) Dover, Joshua (Janette Dube) Dover, Starla (Garry) Moran, Tony (Ruth) Hill, Robert Hill, Zachary Dover, Roger (Cheyenne) Hill and Christina Belles; 13 great grandchildren; special friend, Jennie Chrysler; sister-in-law, Cheryl Jackson; brother-in-law, Ray Logue; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Huey; great granddaughter, Angel Dover; sisters, Lorene Fulk, Minnie Jane Jackson, Helen Fulton, JoAnn Logue; brothers, Russell Jackson, Harold Jackson and Roy Jackson.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Connie to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, PO box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
