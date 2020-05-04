Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Connie L. Drumm

Connie L. Drumm Obituary
Connie L. Drumm

NEWARK - A graveside service for Connie L. Drumm, 67, of Newark. will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, at Wilson Cemetery. Connie passed away May 2, 2020, at the Selma Markowitz Hospice Care Center. She was born October 25, 1952, in Newark, to Olive (Ludwig) Braught and the late Albert Kendall.

Connie was a graduate of Newark High School. She worked for Licking Memorial Hospital for 34 years and attended Christian Apostolic Church. Connie was loved by everyone.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Michael P. Drumm, whom she married on July 20, 1999; sister, Debbie Kendall; nieces, Christine Kendall and Cassie Robert; nephew, Larry (Kathy) Kendall; special boys, Larry Kendall II, Caleb Kendall, and Ethan Kendall; step-children, Paul Drumm, Terrace Drumm; step-grandchildren, Clayton and Brayan; brothers-in-law, Jeff Drumm and Dave Drumm, and sister-in-law, Sandy Harrop.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepdad, George Braught, and brother Larry Kendall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christian Apostolic Church.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from May 4 to May 5, 2020
