Connie S. Stoneburner
Newark - A private memorial service for Connie S. Stoneburner (Finney), 82 of Newark, will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2569 Mt. Vernon Road, Newark (Vanatta) with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating.
Mrs. Stoneburner passed away at home on Friday November 6, 2020. She was born July 3, 1938 in Newark to Preston G. and Lois J. (Wolfe) Finney.
Connie was a 1956 graduate of Newark High School. She was a lifetime member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Vanatta. She was active in the Church Council, dinners and clothing drives.
She began her banking career as a teller with Newark Trust and retired in 1996 as the Director of Human Resources at Central Trust and continued her career at Chase. She currently was employed by Baker Baker & Haas. She had also been employed as an Administrative Assistant with the United Way of Licking County.
She served for many years on the 1956 Class Reunion Committee, a volunteer at the Midland Theatre, The Salvation Army, Licking/Knox Goodwill Industries, United Way, Day of Giving and participated in yoga classes at the Licking County Aging Program. Her favorite pastime was spent with family activities.
She is survived by two daughters, Leanne Ballard of Newark, Jenifer (James) Young of Alexandria; granddaughters, Nicole (Grant) Garrison of Newark, Brittany (Adam) Zeller of Heath, Erika (Matthew) Crist of Newark, Emma Young of Aiken, SC, Ava Young of Alexandria; great-grandchildren, Riley Dassylva, Lily Zeller, Hannah White, Kemper Garrison, Preston Garrison, Baylee Zeller, her beloved dog, Rosie; as well as extended family including Tom Ballard, Mark Wood, the Kolb family, nephews, nieces, and many cherished friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chalmer S. "Stoney" Stoneburner in 2010; brother Harlen "Bud" Finney and sister Harriet Claypool.
A visitation will be observed on Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the NEWARK CHAPEL-VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME 1850 West Main Street.
The family requests memorial contributions to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2569 Mt. Vernon Road, Newark.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Connie's request was to share the following poem.
Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free;
I'm following the path God laid for me.
I took His hand when I heard Him call;
I turned my back and left it all.
I could not stay another day,
To laugh, to love, to work or play.
Tasks left undone must stay that way;
I found that place at the close of day.
If my parting has left a void,
Then fill it with remembered joy.
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss;
Ah yes, these things, I too, will miss.
Be not burdened with times of sorrow;
I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.
My life's been full, I savored much;
Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch.
Perhaps my time seemed all too brief;
Don't lengthen it now with undue grief.
Lift up your heart and share with me;
God wanted me now, He set me free.