Hebron - Cora Marie Brenneman, age 78, of Hebron, died peacefully on Thursday, November 19th 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Stroud of Hebron; son, Devin (Jessica) Brenneman of Zanesville; seven grandchildren, Brichelle, Tawney (Chris), Devin, Kaite, Dom, Ally, and Emma. Special family, Doris, Dawn, Dionne and siblings Joyce, Chuck and Cheryl. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Brenneman; father, Thurston Stidham; mother, Helen Stidham; brother, Bob Stidham; sisters Ruth and Kay; and son-in-law, Paul Stroud. Cora enjoyed being the treasurer of Crossroads Baptist Church, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
