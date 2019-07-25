Corby Jo Hall



HEBRON - A Celebration of Life service for Corby Jo Hall, 47, of Hebron, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Paul Hansen officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark.



Corby was born July 12, 1972, in Newark to Lee R. Hall and Kathryn E. (Fornataro) Anderson.



He passed away July 20, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center Hospital in Lima, OH.



Corby was a 1991 graduate of Lakewood High School and worked for Dietz Property Group.



He is survived by his wife, Susie (Weigandt) Hall; mother, Katheryn E. (Cap) Anderson; father, Lee R. "Buzz" (Julia) Hall; children, Makenzie and Carson Hall, and Blaine and Brandi Hafen; brother, Eric (Staci) Hall; half-sister, Fawn (Steve) Hitchcock; step-siblings, Brian (Shelli) Drumm, Tracy Drumm, Christopher Anderson, Teasa (Jeff) Wollenburg, and Tandy Anderson, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Anderson.



Please visit his legacy and story on facebook, at Run To The Moon 5k, 10k, and 1 Mile Fun Run.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Park National Bank under Corby and Susie Hall's name.



To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Advocate on July 25, 2019