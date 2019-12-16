|
Corwin "Cloise" Jones
Croton - A funeral service for Corwin "Cloise" Jones, 96, formerly of Croton, will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Croton United Methodist Church, 75 N. High St. Croton, with Rev. Eva Marie Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow the service in Hartford Cemetery where military honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.
The Family will receive friends from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm on Wednesday, prior to the funeral service at the church.
Mr. Jones passed away on December 14, 2019 at Middleton Assisted Living in Granville surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 15, 1923 in Licking County to the late Bertie Edward and Dema Opal (Anderson) Jones.
Cloise was a Navy veteran and served in World War II. He worked as a glass cutter at PPG in Mt. Vernon. He also worked as a dairy farmer in Licking Co. for many years and worked at the Centerburg Post Office retiring at the age of 88. He was a lifetime member of the Croton United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Ruth Ellen (Brown) Jones; daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Dan Humphrey and Jan and Gary Adzic; five grandchildren, David (Aimee) Humphrey, Mark (Kim) Humphrey, Aaron (Danielle) Humphrey, Brooke (Ty) Blake, and Brittany Adzic; and 10 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Searle and Dwight Jones; and sister, Marilyn O'Neal.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Middleton Assisted Living for the care and support they have provided to Cloise and his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.
Law- Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019