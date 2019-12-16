Services
Law-Baker Funeral Home - Utica
34 North Main St.
Utica, OH 43080
740-892-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for Corwin Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corwin "Cloise" Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corwin "Cloise" Jones Obituary
Corwin "Cloise" Jones

Croton - A funeral service for Corwin "Cloise" Jones, 96, formerly of Croton, will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Croton United Methodist Church, 75 N. High St. Croton, with Rev. Eva Marie Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow the service in Hartford Cemetery where military honors will be presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

The Family will receive friends from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm on Wednesday, prior to the funeral service at the church.

Mr. Jones passed away on December 14, 2019 at Middleton Assisted Living in Granville surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 15, 1923 in Licking County to the late Bertie Edward and Dema Opal (Anderson) Jones.

Cloise was a Navy veteran and served in World War II. He worked as a glass cutter at PPG in Mt. Vernon. He also worked as a dairy farmer in Licking Co. for many years and worked at the Centerburg Post Office retiring at the age of 88. He was a lifetime member of the Croton United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Ruth Ellen (Brown) Jones; daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara and Dan Humphrey and Jan and Gary Adzic; five grandchildren, David (Aimee) Humphrey, Mark (Kim) Humphrey, Aaron (Danielle) Humphrey, Brooke (Ty) Blake, and Brittany Adzic; and 10 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Searle and Dwight Jones; and sister, Marilyn O'Neal.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Middleton Assisted Living for the care and support they have provided to Cloise and his family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058-0430.

Law- Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -