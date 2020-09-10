1/1
C.r. Riebesell
C.R. Riebesell

Utica - C.R. Riebesell, 57, of Utica passed away on September 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 12, 1963 in Newark to the late Charles R. and B. Jane (Farmer) Riebesell.

C.R. loved the outdoors, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed watching the hummingbirds in his backyard. He was an avid Buckeyes fan.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kim Riebesell; sons, Colton (Andrea) Riebesell and Cliffton (Lisa) Riebesell; grandchildren, Kayla, Corbon, Camdon and Caylin Riebesell; sister, Christi Riebesell.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Clayton Riebesell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice of Ohio, checks made payable to: The Mary Grace Hospice Foundation, 300 Wilson Bridge Rd., Ste 259, Worthington, OH, 43085.

To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
