|
|
Curtis Alan Bowman
Curtis Alan Bowman, resident of Pikeville, North Carolina, formerly of Granville, Ohio, passed away on April 10, 2020 at the age of 55. He was born in Newark, Ohio on September 29th, 1964 to Les and Judy Bowman. Curt graduated from Granville Highschool and went on to join The United States Air Force. He was married to Melinda Kay Cook on December 21st, 1987. Curt served in the military for 22 years, where he met many people who turned out to be lifelong friends before retiring as a Master Sergeant in 2009. For the next ten years he continued his career as a Department of Defense employee. Curt loved to play golf with friends and family as well as host Thanksgiving dinner for fellow service members unable to go home. Curt was devoted to work, but more importantly to his family and friends and willing to help out when they were in need. Curt had recently taken up barbeque competitions, where he enjoyed barbequing with his customized self-built smoker and secret squirrel bbq sauce. He was a loving husband, father, and papa and will be greatly missed. Curt is survived by his wife Melinda Bowman, daughters Arielle (Cody) Miller and Cheyenne Bowman, grandson Nathan Jones, parents Les (Barb) Bowman and Judy Bowman, father and mother-in-law Bill and Pat Cook, sister Sherri (Jim) Borton, aunt and uncles Alice McDorman, Linda (Jerry) Anderson, Leroy (Barb) Bowman, brother and sister-in-law Myrna (Chris) Cokes, Marsha Irons, and Mike (Vanessa) Cook, nieces and nephews Alex, Ari, Adina (Kyle) and son Damian, Courtney (Ramon), Natalie (Nick) and children Lauren, Michael, and Noah, Ashley, Chandler (Kenna) and daughter Farrah, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents Robert and Capitola Meacham, and Howard and Illa Bowman, uncle Bob McDorman, brother-in-law Ron Irons, and niece Christie Lynn Irons. A memorial will be at a to be determined date and location in the future.
Published in the Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020