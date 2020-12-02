1/1
Curtis Ramsey Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis Ramsey Sr.

Woodhaven, MI - Curtis L. Ramsey Sr., 82, of Woodhaven, MI formerly of Newark, OH, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at Symphony Applewood Nursing Home in Woodhaven, MI. He was born July 9, 1938 in Tazewell, TN to the late Robert L. Ramsey and Ina Wave (McNeil) Ramsey.

Curtis attended Northside Baptist Church. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and spent three years behind the Berlin Wall and some time in Korea.

He is survived by his children, Shirley F. Wiseman, Kimberly L. (Nick) Anthony, Curtis L. Ramsey Jr., and James L. Ramsey; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and sisters, Lois Wilson and Gloria Barker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Sheila Kaye and Tina Marie; first wife, Margaret V. (Patterson) Ramsey; and his second wife, Jungja (Kim) Ramsey.

Funeral services will be held privately with burial taking place in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved