Curtis Ramsey Sr.
Woodhaven, MI - Curtis L. Ramsey Sr., 82, of Woodhaven, MI formerly of Newark, OH, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at Symphony Applewood Nursing Home in Woodhaven, MI. He was born July 9, 1938 in Tazewell, TN to the late Robert L. Ramsey and Ina Wave (McNeil) Ramsey.
Curtis attended Northside Baptist Church. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and spent three years behind the Berlin Wall and some time in Korea.
He is survived by his children, Shirley F. Wiseman, Kimberly L. (Nick) Anthony, Curtis L. Ramsey Jr., and James L. Ramsey; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and sisters, Lois Wilson and Gloria Barker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Sheila Kaye and Tina Marie; first wife, Margaret V. (Patterson) Ramsey; and his second wife, Jungja (Kim) Ramsey.
Funeral services will be held privately with burial taking place in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
