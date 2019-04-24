Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
Cynthia D. "Cyndi" (Bline) Boring


Cynthia D. "Cyndi" (Bline) Boring Obituary
"Cyndi" Cynthia D. (Bline) Boring

Heath - "Cyndi" Cynthia D. (Bline) Boring, 64 of Heath went to be with her Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019 at about 12:26pm in her home in the loving presence of her husband, Earl D. Boring, her parents Fred and Lucille (Frye) Bline and her sister, Linda (Bline) Jones (KC).

A gift from God to Lucille and Fred on April 19, 1955 Cyndi graduated in 1973 from NHS and had organized a monthly luncheon for her 1973 classmates. She worked at a number of different vocations and along with Earl more recently volunteered at the Northtowne Senior Living Community. Cyndi was also a member of the Heath Lions Club.

Cyndi had a servant's heart for God and her family. She was a life-long member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Vannatta. When she could, Cyndi also would attend church with her sister at Rushing Wind Bikers Church, Zanesville. She was also a member of the New-Ark Area Emmaus community. For any occasion Cyndi would bring enough food to feed an army.

Besides her relatives already mentioned, Cyndi is survived by her two sons, Christopher (Belinda) Burchard and Robert (Heather Hart) Burchard; two grandchildren, Jerry JD Burchard & Molly and Olivia Burchard. She also had many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who will likewise miss her.

A thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio and to Diane and Sue.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12pm, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Brucker-Kishler Funeral Home in Newark. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may call from 4pm-7pm, on Thursday, and also one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the funeral home, 985 N. 21st Street.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The James Cancer Hospital: The OSUCCC-James 460W. 10th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43210

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

2 Timothy 4: 7.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 24, 2019
