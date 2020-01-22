|
Cynthia May Mohr
Vero Beach, FL - Cynthia May Mohr, 47 of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
She was born in Newark, OH and had been a resident of Vero beach for the past 3 years, coming from her birthplace.
Cynthia was a 1989 graduate of Newark High School and a 2015 graduate of Ohio University.
She was the general manager of Vinz Wine & Dine in Vero Beach for the past 2 years.
Survivors include her husband of 25 years, David Mohr of Vero Beach, FL; two sons, Elias Mohr and Joshua Mohr, both of Vero Beach, FL; mother, Cheryl Dawson (Gary Triplett) of Newark, OH; mother-in-law, Deryl Mohr of Thornville, OH; brother, Max Dawson of Newark, OH; sister, Tiffany Dawson of Thornville, OH; grandmother, Evelyn Shepherd of Newark, OH; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and 3 fur babies. She was preceded in death by her father, Max Dawson in 2010; grandfather, Everett Shepherd in 2001 and father-in-law, Harold Mohr in 2016.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Arrangements are under the directions of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach, FL.
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020