Cynthia "Cindy" Morgan
Newark - Cynthia Sue "Cindy" Morgan, 76, of Newark, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home. She was born September 9, 1942 in Newark to the late Clair and Mildred (Hizey) Ritchey.
Cindy was a member of the Northside Church of Christ. She was a member of two different Euchre clubs for over 30 years. She enjoyed listening to music and attending concerts, especially Phil Dirt and the Dozers. She loved making special Christmas ornaments by hand and giving them away to family, friends, and even strangers.
She is survived by son, Christopher (Robin) Welch of Dublin; two daughters, Charlotte (Dale) Young of Powell and Melissa Welch of Newark; stepson, John Morgan; and nine grandchildren, Tyler, Jack, Faith, Coleman, Ryne, Clark, Trevor, Jenna, and Anthony.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Lowell Morgan; stepson, Jeffery Morgan; and brother, Gary Ritchey.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017 and/or Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
A celebration of life service will be Wednesday, August 7 at 6:00 PM the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, with Pastor Bruce Hissong officiating. A gathering of family and friends will immediately follow until 8:00 PM.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 4, 2019