1/1
D. Elaine Carpenter
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D. Elaine Carpenter

Zanesville -

D. Elaine Carpenter, 84, of Zanesville, died Wednesday evening, November 11, 2020 at Genesis Hospital.

Born February 3, 1936 in Coshocton, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Lucile Bonham Tumblin.

Elaine was a 1954 graduate of Jefferson High School and retired from Longaberger after 20 years in sales. She was a member of the Coshocton Church of Christ and Treasurer of her Class Reunion Committee. Elaine volunteered her time at Hospice and the Senior Center in Coshocton as well as the Fresno Elementary School, where she helped the children read. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Bridge with her many friends

Surviving are three children, Jeff (Carmen) James of Newark, Jill (Jim) Merry of Newark and Julie (Bill) Leake of Zanesville; five grandchildren, Jennifer Leake (Richie Quiton), Melissa James (Andrew Maurer), Jon (Laura) James, Joe (Emma) Merry and Jordanne (Trent) Hirschi; four great grandchildren, Evie Hirschi, Henry Maurer, Jackson Hirschi and Victoria James; two sisters, Nancy Seibert and Christy (Jeff) Kendall and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, K. Wayne James and second husband, H. Robert Carpenter.

Due to covid restrictions a private family service will be held.

Elaine will be laid to rest by her first husband, Wayne at the Dresden Cemetery.

Family is being assisted by the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate & Coshocton Tribune & Times Recorder from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes - Dresden Chapel Dresden Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved